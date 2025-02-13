New international film sales agency Baltic Crime has officially launched and is making its market debut at the European Film Market this week with a slate of Baltic films and series.

Headed up by CEO and founder Maarit Mäeveer-Eller, Baltic Crime has been set up by leading film execs and producers from the region: Nafta Films’s Esko Rips and Lukas Timonis; Eyewell’s Michael Werner; Studio Iskra’s Kristian Taska and Ilkka Matila; Apollo Film Productions’s Tanel Tatter; Hansa Film’s Armin Karu; Tallifornia’s Rain Rannu and Tõnu Hiielaid.

Mäeveer-Eller has a background in film and media technology, most recently as founder of Votemo, a startup specializing in audience engagement for film festivals.

Mäeveer-Eller said: “For the past four years, I have been immersed in the film industry, focusing on audience data and discussing the challenges of film distribution. I strongly believe that the film quality and potential growth in the Baltic film industry are huge, and we are having great momentum with the quality of films produced. Our mission at Baltic Crime is to drive strategic growth for the region’s film industry.”

Baltic Crime already represents 27 films from the region, including Aurora starring Berlinale Shooting Star Maarja Johanna Mägil; and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival titles The Shadow, Southern Chronicles and Rolling Papers.

Currently, Baltic Crime represents mainly films produced in Estonia, and aims to add more Latvian and Lithuanian productions.

Werner, the founder of Sweden-based sales agency Eyewell, who joins as a founder and consultant after a decade of collaboration with Baltic producers, said: “I see this company playing a crucial role in significantly expanding Baltic film representation. The new generation of films emerging from this region is outstanding, and I am excited to help bring them to wider audiences.”

Tiina Lokk, festival director and artistic director of Black Nights Film Festival, also lent her support to the new sales agency: “Now is the right time to launch a dedicated Baltic sales agency. The region’s film industry has reached a stable artistic and production level, spanning feature films, documentaries, and animation. I believe Baltic Crime will help our films find new markets and share our stories with the world. This is something to be proud of.”