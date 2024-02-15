UK sales outfit Blue Finch Films has scored a slew of sales for Australian filmmaker Jordon Prince-Wright’s First World War epic Before Dawn.

Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired for North America, with plans to release later this year. Blue Finch has also closed UK-Ireland (Kaleidoscope Film Distribution), Latin America (Encripta), Germany (Black Hill Pictures), France (Koba Films), Spain (Alfa Pictures), Poland (9th Plan), and South Korea (Scene & Sound).

Umbrella Entertainment hold the Australian and New Zealand and will be releasing theatrically on April 4 2024.

Before Dawn is a retelling of one of Australia’s biggest military victories during the First World War, based on real-life war diaries. It follows a young man from the outback, leaves his family-run sheep station to join the soldiers on the western front with hopes of making a difference.

Jarrad Russell writes, with Prince-Wright also producing, and a cast including Levi Miller, Travis Jeffery, Ed Oxenbould and Stephen Peacocke.