Actor, writer and director Samantha Morton will receive the Bafta Fellowship at next week’s Bafta Film Awards, on Sunday, February 18.

The British performer and filmmaker will receive the award during the ceremony as part of a special commemoration of her work to date.

Morton, who hails from Nottingham, broke through with her role in Carine Adler’s 1997 Under The Skin, for which she received a Bifa nomination.

Her subsequent credits include Lynne Ramsay’s Morvern Callar, for which she won the Bifa for best actress; Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report; Anton Corbijn’s Control, for which she was nominated for best supporting actress at the Baftas; Charlie Kaufman’s Synecdoche, New York; David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis; and Spike Jonze’s Her.

In 2022 she appeared in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and Maria Schrader’s She Said.

Morton has also received two Oscar nominations, for supporting actress for Woody Allen’s Sweet And Lowdown in 2000; and best actress for Jim Sheridan’s In America in 2004.

Her television credits include playing British child murderer Myra Hindley in Longford, for which she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy award and a Bafta television award, and won a Golden Globe.

In 2009 she directed her first film The Unloved, a television drama about an 11-year-old girl growing up in the UK care system.

Anna Higgs, chair of Bafta’s Film Committee, described Morton as “a mesmerising storyteller with incredible range. She has made an extraordinary impact on the British film industry – consistently shining a light on complex characters and championing underrepresented stories.”

Previous Bafta fellows include Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Judi Dench, Kathleen Kennedy and Ang Lee; with costume designer Sandy Powell receiving the award at last year’s Film Awards.

David Tennant will host the 2024 Bafta Film Awards from London’s Royal Festival Hall, with the show broadcast on BBC One in the UK from 19.00 GMT.