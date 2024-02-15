Magnolia Pictures has acquired Samuel Beckett biopic Dance First for North America, to be released later this year.

The San Sebastian premiere is helmed by The Theory of Everything filmmaker James Marsh, with London and Paris-based outfit Film Constellation representing sales on the title. Studiocanal released in the UK and Ireland last year.

Irish actor Gabriel Byrne plays the Irish literary great, with the film exploring the many parts of his life: Second World War resistance fighter, Nobel Prize-winning playwright, and recluse.

Aidan Gillen, Sandrine Bonnaire, Maxine Peake and Fionn O’Shea star.

Dance First was developed and packaged by 2LE Media, Sky and Creative UK as a Sky Original film in the UK, and is produced by 2LE Media’s Michael Livingstone and Tom Thostrup, alongside Viktória Petrányi of Hungary’s Proton Cinema, Belgium’s Umedia and Fabien Westerhoff of Constellation Productions.

Julia Stuart, Philip Edgar-Jones and Tilusha Ghelani from Sky, Paul Ashton from Creative UK and Richard Mansell are executive producers.