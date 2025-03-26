Samuel Goldwyn Films continues to move into larger, action-oriented films and has picked up US rights from Millennium Media to the fantasy action title Red Sonja starring Matilda Lutz.

M.J. Bassett directed from a screenplay by Tasha Huo. Adapted from the comic book series currently published by Dynamite Entertainment, the film follows the titular character as she battles her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rallies an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Dragan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia.

The cast includes Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day, Martyn Ford, and Michael Bisping, with Phillip Winchester, and Trevor Eve.

Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, M.J. Bassett, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Yariv Lerner serve as producers.

Executive producers are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel.

Samuel Goldwyn Films’ recent releases include The Count Of Monte Cristo, Absolution with Liam Neeson, and upcoming titles such as William Tell from director Nick Hamm and Trouble Man! from Michael Jai White.