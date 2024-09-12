Kazuya Shiraichi’s 11 Rebels has been acquired by Well Go USA for North America and Splendid Film for German-speaking territories from Japan’s Toei Company, ahead of its world premiere at Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF).

The samurai action thriller will open the 37th TIFF on October 28 ahead of a theatrical release in Japan through Toei on November 1. Dates have yet to be revealed for its US and German releases.

The film is based on a script by Kazuo Kasahara, the late screenwriter of popular yakuza features such as Battles Without Honor and Humanity who died in 2002, and went unproduced for decades.

The screenplay is by Junya Ikegami and is directed by Shiraishi, who credits include action thrillers The Blood Of Wolves and its sequel as well as Lesson In Murder.

Set in the 19th century, the story is set against the backdrop of a historical betrayal by the Shibata clan of Niigata during the Boshin War, one of the fiercest conflicts in Japanese history. It centres on an 11-member suicide squad, made up of prisoners, who embark on a seemingly hopeless defence of a fortress from the government’s army so their past crimes will be pardoned.

The cast is led by Takayuki Yamada and Taiga Nakano, and also includes Sadawo Abe, who previously starred in Shiraishi’s 2022 crime drama Lesson In Murder.

The film participated at project stage at last year’s Tokyo Gap-Financing Market, held as part of TIFFCOM, the industry market of TIFF.

Announcing its selection as the opening film of TIFF, organisers said the international acquisitions “position [11 Rebels] as a major new Japanese entertainment blockbuster”.

“This film inherits the tradition of ensemble period dramas that Toei once excelled at, showcasing the top-tier production values in contemporary Japanese cinema in every aspect, from action sequences to set design,” said TIFF programming director Ichiyama Shozo. “It is also significant that it shines a spotlight on people who have been cast aside throughout history.”