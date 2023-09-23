The 71st edition of the San Sebastián Film Festival opened September 22 with the Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki’s latest feature: The Boy And The Heron. The film screened in the official section out of competition at the Spanish festival, which has registered a 10% increase in industry professionals in its growing market activities.

At the ceremony, conducted mainly in Spanish and Basque, festival director José Luis Rebordinos paid homage to Miyazaki, recipient of one of the two Donostia Awards this year - alongside veteran Spanish director Victor Erice - the prize that honours a career in filmmaking.

Studio Ghibli mastermind Miyazaki did not travel to San Sebastian but made a rare video appearance, a short acceptance speech sitting in front of the award he had been given in Japan. Rebordinos asked the audience not to film tthe video as a sign of respect for Miyazaki’s wish for privacy. “Thank you to the San Sebastian Festival for this prestigious award. Right now, I am in the studio every day creating exhibitions for the Ghibli Park. I hope you enjoy the film,” Miyazaki said.

Talking to Screenl earlier, San Sebastián’s director explained: “We had tried on several occasions to give [Miyazaki] the award and we are extremely honoured he has accepted. I adore his cinema. He is in my list of all-time 10 favourite directors. His films are full of humanity, ahead of his time. We were aware he wouldn’t be travelling, and we fully understand. His name will be linked to the history of our festival and that fills me with pride.”

In terms of growth, the festival has issued 4.974 accreditations this year, including 976 to the press. On the industry side, there has been an increase of 10% of industry professionals attending events that include the second edition of the Creative Investors’ Conference, Spanish Screenings, the Co-production Forum and work-in-progress Latam and Europe presentations.

During the upcoming week, the official selection of the festival will screen a total of 21 films, 16 of which are in contention for the main competition awards given by a jury headed by French filmmaker Claire Denis. Ten are world premieres: A Journey in Spring by Peng Tzu-Hui and Wang Ping-Wen; A Silence by Joachim Lafosse; Ex-Husbands by Noah Pritzker; Kalak by Isabella Eklöf; Puan by María Alché, Benjamín Naishtat; Sultana’s Dream by Isabel Herguera; The Practice by Martín Rejtman; The Successor by Xavier Legrand; Un Amor by Isabel Coixet and Dance First by James Marsh, that will close the festival out of competition on September 30.

The US actors’ and writers’ strikes have made an impact on the presence of international stars this year. Of those attending, Jessica Chastain confirmed she would be travellign to the festival to present Michel Franco’s Memory, and Mads Mikkelsen, Sandrine Bonnaire, Juliette Binoche, Gabriel Byrne, François Cluzet, Emmanuelle Devos and Griffin Dunne. will also be in the Basque town.

Director Simon West was also present at the opening gala to announce the Fipresci award for 2023 to Aki Kaurismaki’s Cannes premiere and now awads contender, Fallen Leaves.