Cate Blanchett is to receive San Sebastian’s highest honorary award, the Donostia Award, at the Spanish film festival’s 72nd edition which runs from September 20-28.

It will be Blanchett’s first visit to San Sebastian, but the festival has already screened a number of her films including Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Babel in 2007 and Joel Schumacher’s Veronica Guerin in 2003.

Blanchett is the second Australian actor to receive the Donostia award after Hugh Jackman in 2013.

Blanchett will also feature on San Sebastian’s official poster, created by graphic designer José Luis Lanzagorta based on a photograph by Gustavo Papaleo.

Blanchett’s recent acting credits include: Tár, Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up, Ocean’s 8, Thor: Ragnorok, Carol, Blue Jasmine, I’m Not There, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Notes on a Scandal, The Life Aquatic, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit, The Good German, The Aviator, The Talented Mr Ripley and Elizabeth.

She has won four Baftas, two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes and three Screen Actors Guild awards.

Blanchett is also the co-founder and principal of film and television production company Dirty Films, alongside her partners Andrew Upton and Coco Francini.

With Dirty Films her producing credits include Todd Haynes’ Carol and Todd Field’s Tár, Christos Nikou’s Apples, Mrs America for FX, and Stateless for Netflix.