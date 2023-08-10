Argentinian directors Lola Arias and Maximiliano Schonfeld will present their films as part of San Sebastian’s WIP Latam which supports six Latin American films in their post-production stages.

Arias presents her second feature Reas about former women and transgender prisoners who reconstruct their reality in the shape of a musical. The director’s debut feature Prisoner Of War screened at Jerusalem, SXSW, London, San Sebastian and Berlin Forum – picking up the CIACE award at the latter.

Schonfeld also returns to the festival, after premiering Jesus Lopez in Horizontes in 2021, with Big Shadow which follows a group of friends trying to make a film about a lost language. The director’s second feature The Black Frost screened in Berlinale Panorama in 2016.

The other projects selected include Maybe It’s True What The Say About Us by Camilo Becerra and Sofía Paloma Gómez about a relationship between a psychiatrist mother and her daughter in the midst of a murder investigation.

Colombian director Camila Beltrán brings her debut feature Mi Bestia exploring a series of power cuts in Colombia’s capital Bogota which is blamed on the devil. Beltran participated in the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum in 2020, where she won the ArteKino international award.

Similarly, fellow Colombian directors Juan Miguel Gelacio and Esteban Hoyos will also present a debut feature set in Bogota. Jungle follows a man’s final days in the city as a mysterious plague of flamingos fly overhead.

The final project selected for WIP Latam is Iair Said’s Most People Die On Sundays about a young gay Jewish man returning home to his terminally ill father.

The six titles will compete for the WIP Latam Industry and EGEDA Platino Industry Awards.

Two of last year’s WIP Latam projects – Martin Benchimol’s The Castle and Guto Parente’s A Strange Path ­– are screening in San Sebastian’s Horizontes Latinos strand this year.

WIP Latam 2023

Most People Die On Sundays (Arg-It-Switz)

dir. Iair Said

Mi Bestia (Col-Fr)

dir. Camila Beltran

Maybe It’s True What They Say About Us (Chile-Arg)

dir. Sofia Paloma Gomez

Reas (Arg-Ger-Switz)

dir. Lola Arias

Jungle (Col)

dirs. Juan Miguel Gelacio and Esteban Hoyos

Big Shadow (Arg)

dir. Maximiliano Schonfeld