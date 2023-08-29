Films from Álvaro Longoria, Itsaso Arana and Gerardo Herrero are among the 19 features selected for the Made In Spain strand of San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF, September 22-30), the non-competitive showcase of Spanish talent.
Longoria will close the strand with the world premiere of La Vida De Brianeitor about a teenager with a physical disability who becomes an elite gamer.
Also world premiering is Mercedes Moncada Rodríguez’s documentary Perplexed Ants exploring workers trying to prevent the collapse of their industry.
The other world premieres include Juanma Betancort’s documentary Seed Of Son about the former Radio Futura frontman and Juan Francisco Viruega’s feature debut Amanece which follows two sisters looking after their ill mother.
Actor Itsaso Arana will screen her directorial debut The Girls Are Alright, after premiering at Karlovy Vary while Gerardo Herrero’s Malaga jury winner Under Therapy and Elena Martín Gimeno’s Cannes award-winner Creatura are also among the selection.
Made In Spain 2023
La Vida De Brianeitor (Sp) - closing night film
Dir. Álvaro Longoria
Amanece (Sp)
Dir. Juan Francisco Viruega
Asedio (Sp)
Dir. Miguel Ángel Vivas
Under Therapy (Sp)
Dir. Gerardo Herrero
Creatura (Sp)
Dir. Elena Martín Gimeno
The Fantastic Golem Affairs (Sp-Est)
Dirs. Juan González, Fernando Martínez
Els Encantants (Sp)
Dir. Elena Trapé
Hay Una Puerta Ahi (Sp-Uruguay)
Dirs. Juan and Facundo Ponce de Leon
Perplexed Ants (Sp)
Dir. Mercedes Moncada Rodríguez
The Memory of Cinema: A Film about Fernando Méndez-Leite (Sp)
Dir. Moisés Salama
La Singla (Sp-Ger)
Dir. Paloma Zapata
The Girls Are Alright (Sp)
Dir. Itsaso Arana
Matria (Sp)
Dir. Álvaro Gago
While You’re Still You (Sp)
Dir. Claudia Pinto Emperador
Notes On A Summer (Sp)
Dir. Diego Llorente
Seed Of The Son (Sp)
Dir. Juanma Betancort
Sica (Sp)
Dir. Carla Subirana
Unzué. El Ultimo Equipo De Juancar (Sp)
Dirs. Jesús Muñoz, Xavi Torres, Santi Padro
Upon Entry (Sp)
Dirs. Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez
No comments yet