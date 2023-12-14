Sandhya Suri’s UK-European co-production Santosh has wrapped production in India.



The Hindi-language film is the narrative feature debut of Suri, a Screen Star of Tomorrow 2023. It is produced by Mike Goodridge of the UK’s Good Chaos – whose credits include Cannes premieres Triangle Of Sadness and Club Zero, in association with Suitable Pictures in India.

The co-producers are Razor Film in Germany and Haut et Court in France. Haut Et Court Distribution will release Santosh in France.

Further producers are James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay and Alan McAlex.

Backers are the British Film Institute, BBC Film., ZDF/ARTE and CNC.

Suri directed and wrote the screenplay for the character-driven neo-noir, set in the hinterlands of Northern India. Zwigato and A Suitable Boy’s Shahana Goswami stars.

The film shot for 44 days in and around the city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Suri, is a British-Indian writer-director whose feature documentary I For India premiered in the world competition section of the Sundance Film Festival in 2006. In 2016 she was selected for both the Sundance Screenwriters’ and Directors’ Lab with Santosh. Her 2018 short, The Field, premiered at Toronto where it won the best international short film prize, and was Bafta and Bifa nominated.