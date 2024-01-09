Sandra Hüller has joined the line-up of special guests confirmed for the talks programme at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), which runs from January 25-February 4.

Hüller will discuss her recent work, including on Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, which plays in the IFFR 2024 Limelight section, and on the Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy of a Fall for which she won the European Film Award for Best Actress.

Also speaking in the IFFR Talks programme is Italian director Marco Bellocchio whose latest feature Rapito is screening at the festival.

US filmmaker Billy Woodberry will discuss his career, including as a pioneering member of the LA Rebellion movement. Woodberry is a member of the Tiger Jury for 2024, and his latest film Mário, a biography of revolutionary pan-African independence figure Mário de Andrade, has its world premiere at the festival.

Cartoonist, animator and filmmaker Bill Plympton will give a masterclass. His genre-bending new feature Slide screens at the festival.

French-Luxembourg filmmaker Anne Fontaine will also discuss her career leading to her 19th feature Boléro which has its world premiere in the Limelight programme.

At 91 years of age, New German Cinema and avant-garde director Alexander Kluge will discuss his latest film Cosmic Miniatures which has its world premiere at IFFR 2024, and his recent explorations into artificial intelligence.