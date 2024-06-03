Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s hit Netflix drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been renewed for a second season.

The series, which debuted on the streaming platform on May 1, climbed Netflix’s top 10 non-English TV list in 43 countries, becoming the most-viewed Indian series globally. The period drama has ranked number one on Netflix in India since its launch.

Set from 1920 into the 1940s, the series follows the lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore against a backdrop of the Indian independence movement against British rule in India.

The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha.

The second season will see the characters move from Lahore and into the film industries of Mumbai and Kolkata.

The series marks the first created and directed by, who is known for historical epics such Gangubai Kathiawadi, which screened at the Berlinale in 2022, Devdas, which screened at Cannes in 2002 and Sony-backed Saawariya.