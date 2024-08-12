Santiago Loza, Natalia Meta and Martín Boulocq are among the filmmakers returning to San Sebastian with projects in this year’s Europe-Latin America co-production forum (September 23-25), alongside the latest project from the directors of Sundance prize winner Sujo.

This will be Argentinian director Loza’s eighth participation in the Spanish festival, previously taking part in the forum in 2017 with Brief Story Of The Green Planet. His latest project is Animales Del Desierto.

Argentina’s Meta is taking part with The Spirit Of Law, after The Intruder played in Horizontes Latinos in 2020.

Bolivia’s Boulocq returns with The Strange Woman, after being selected for Horizontes Latinos in 2006 with The Most Beautiful Of My Very Best Years.

Mexican filmmakers Fernanda Valadez and Astrid Rondero come to the forum with Rambler. The pair won the grand jury prize in the world cinema dramatic competition at Sundance for Sujo, which will also play at San Sebastian this year in the Horizontes Latinos strand.

Seven of the 14 projects taking part are first or second films, including the first feature of Francisco Lezama, Los Dos Paisajes. The Argentinian director won the Golden Bear for best short film at this year’s Berlin Festival with Un Movimiento Extraño.

The biggest prize available is the best project award, with the majority producer of the winning film being awarded €10,000.

As a new feature this year, directors in this edition of the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum or in Ikusmira Berriak can compete for the Casa Wabi-Escine Prize. The prize consists of a five-week stay at the Mexican artists’ retreat Casa Wabi, for the director of the project.

Projects that have taken part in the forum and gone on to enjoy international festival success include Antonella Sudasassi Furniss’ Memories Of A Burning Body, which won the audience award in the Berlinale’s Panorama section, while Celina Murga’s The Freshly Cut Grass won best screenplay at Tribeca Festival. Both have been selected for Horizontes Latinos.

Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum 2024 line-up

Animales Del Desierto (Arg-Bra-Uru)

Dir. Santiago Loza

Prod. Murillo Cine

She, Crocodile (Bra-Port)

Dir. Gabriela Amaral Almeida

Prod. South

The Spirit Of Law (Arg)

Dir. Natalia Meta

Prod. Picnic Producciones

Hard-Boiled School (Arg-Austria-Uru-Bra-Port)

Dir. Hernán Rosselli

Prod. Un Puma

Her Ligthness (Cuba-Mex-Col)

Dir. Rosa María Rodríguez Pupo

Prod. Gatorosafilms

The Strange Woman (Bol-Uru)

Dir. Martín Boulocq

Prod. CQ Films

Los Dos Paisajes (Arg-Bra)

Dir. Francisco Lezama

Prod. Pionera Cine

The Hedgehogs (Arg-Uru)

Dir. Victoria Galardi

Prod. Tarea Fina

Tropical Malaise (Switz-Fr)

Dir. Orge Cadena

Prod. Goldeneggproduction

Mar De Leva (Col-Fr)

Dir. Mariana Saffon Ramirez

Prod. Evidencia Films

A Different Garden (Col-Fr)

Dir. Mariana Gil Ríos

Prod. Movimiento Cine

Rambler (Mex)

Dirs. Fernanda Valadez, Astrid Rondero

Prod. Corpulenta

Remanso (Paraguay)

Dir. Pablo Lamar

Prod. Sapukai Cine

Sólo El Amor Existe (Mex-US-Fr)

Dir. Natalia López Gallardo

Prod. Lobo En Medio De Lobos S. De R.L