London-based sales agent Reason8 Films has picked up world sales for political thriller Libertate (Freedom), directed by Romanian filmmaker Tudor Giurgiu, ahead of its international premiere this month in competition at Sarajevo.

The feature world premiered at Transilvania.

It is set amid Inthe chaos of the 1989 Romanian revolution, as civilians, the army, the police and the secret service were pitted against each other to control the narrative as communism came to an end.

The thriller is produced by Libra Films (Romania) in co-production with Mythberg Films (Hungary) with support from the National Center for Cinematography in Romania, the National Film Institute in Hungary and the Romanian Television.

Giurgiu – whose previous credits include Berlinale titles Love Sick and Why Me – co-writes with Cecilia Stefanescu. Cast includes Ionuţ Caras, Iulian Postelnicu, Alex Calangiu and Cătălin Herlo.

Reason 8’s Denis Krupnov said: “Libertate is based on true events in Romania in 1989 but its universal subject matter and powerful fast-paced storytelling will no doubt resonate with the international audience that doesn’t necessarily know the historical background.”