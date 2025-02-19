Sarajevo Film Festival is introducing the Special Youth Perspectives award with the Council of Eueopr for its 2025 edition to celebrate 30 years of peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the end of the Balkan war in December 1995.

The award is aimed at highlighting “the perspectives and approaches of young people to meeting current challenges as well as the expectations of future generations”, according to the festival.

It will present a €7,500 ($7,821) prize, to one film from across the festival’s competitive sections that portrays the role of young people in shaping societies and democracies, as well as their experiences, aspirations, and the issues that matter most to them.

The award is guaranteed for the next three editions of the festival.

“By helping young cinematic storytellers reach a wider audience, we hope to do our part towards surmounting divisions and building bridges, a vital task at this time of global challenges,” said Bojana Urumova, head of the Council of Europe in Sarajevo.

The 2025 Sarajevo Film Festival will take place from August 15 to 22.