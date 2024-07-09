Sarajevo Film Festival has selected 15 emerging producers from Southeast Europe for its CineLink Producers’ Lab.

The selected producers include Aleksandar Arsovski from North Macedonia, who has credits in production roles on Teona Strugar Mitevska’s God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija and Filip Herakovic’s Pelican. Arsovski works at Wolfgang i Dolly.

Also selected is Greek producer Maria Laskaridou, who was an associate producer on David Cronenberg’s 2022 Crimes Of The Future, and who works at Argonauts Productions.

The selected producers each have between two-to-five years of experience, and will participate in masterclasses, panels and screenings led by film professionals.

The third edition of the Producers’ Lab will run from August 17-20, as part of the CineLink Industry Days.

The 30th Sarajevo Film Festival runs from August 16-23 this year.

CineLink Producers’ Lab 2024 participants

Aycan Aluçlu, Surrealland Production (Tur)

Dragana Antic, This and That Productions (Ser)

Aleksandar Arsovski, Wolfgang i Dolly d.o.o. (N Mac)

Jivan Avetisyan, Fish Eye Art Cultural foundation (Arm)

Ioana Bogdana, microFILM (Rom)

Katarina Bugarin (Ser)

Andrew Gabelic, Teledipity (Cro)

Enea Gramo, Art Film (Alb)

Eleni Filaiti, Foss Productions S.A. (Gr)

Esma Hajdarpasic, Production Stara Gara (Slovenia)

Bianca Isofache, Tangaj Production (Rom)

Eszter Kozma, Proton Cinema (Hun)

Eva Kučera Smon, Remkora (Slovenia)

Maria Laskaridou, Argonauts Productions S.A. (Gr)

Viktor Shevchenko, Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema (Ukr)