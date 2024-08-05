Sarajevo Film Festival has selected 18 titles for its Kinoscope strand and seven for its In Focus section, including a range of 2024 festival hits from Berlin and Cannes.

The Kinoscope selection consists of 12 Kinoscope films, and six titles in genre strand Kinoscope Surreal.

Titles include Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which won the Grand Prix in Cannes Competition this year; and Santosh, the debut feature of 2023 Screen Star of Tomorrow Sandhya Suri, which debuted in Un Certain Regard.

Guan Hu’s Black Dog, winner of the Un Certain Regard prize, is also in the selection, as is the Jury Prize recipient The Story Of Souleymane.

Berlin titles in the Kinoscope strand include Golden Bear-winner Dahomey from Mati Diop; while the Kinoscope Surreal selection includes Thea Hvistendahl’s Sundance 2024 title Handling The Undead starring Renate Reinsve.

Kinoscope is open to films from around the world, excluding the Southeastern Europe countries eligible for the Sarajevo competition strands.

The In Focus strand is for films from the Balkan and Southeastern Europe region that have already had festival success, and includes Levan Akin’s Berlin Panorama opener Crossing and Konstantin Bojanov’s Un Certain Regard entry The Shameless.

The festival has also programmed 15 titles for its Open Air programme of films playing in outdoor venues around the city. Titles include American Fiction, which will be presented by writer-director Cord Jefferson, and North Macedonian comedy Kill The Children First by Dimitar Orovcanec.

The strand also includes festival opening title My Late Summer from Danis Tanovic, and films made by or starring honorary guests, including Alexander Payne’s Sideways, Barton Fink starring John Turturro and You’ve Got Mail starring Meg Ryan.

The 30th Sarajevo Film Festival runs from August 16-23, opening with My Late Summer. The Feature Competition lineup includes the world premiere of Vuk Rsumovic’s Dwelling Among The Gods.

Sarajevo Kinoscope, In Focus, Open Air programmes

Kinoscope

All We Imagine As Light (Fr-Ind-Neth-Lux) dir. Payal Kapadia

Black Box Diaries (Jap-US-UK) dir. Shiori Ito

Black Dog (China) dir. Guan Hu

Dahomey (Fr-Sen-Ben) dir. Mati Diop

Intercepted (Can-Fr-Ukr) dir. Oksana Karpovych

Julie Keeps Quiet (Bel-Swe) dir. Leonardo van Dijl

Misericordia (Fr-Sp-Por) dir. Alain Guiraudie

Pepe (Dom Rep-Nam-Ger-Fr) dir. Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias

Santosh (UK-Ind-Fr-Ger) dir. Sandhya Suri

Skill Issue (Ger-Switz) dir. Willy Hans

The Story Of Souleymane (Fr) dir. Boris Lojkine

Toxic (Lith) dir. Saule Bliuvaite

Kinoscope Surreal

Eat The Night (Fr) dirs. Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

For Night Will Come (Fr-Bel) dir. Celine Rouzet

Handling The Undead (Nor-Swe-Gr-Den) dir. Thea Hvistendahl

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Can) dir. Ariane Louis-Seize

Last Stop In Yuma County (US) dir. Francis Galluppi

Vermin (Fr) dir. Sebastien Vanicek

In Focus

Celebration (Cro-Qat) dir. Bruno Ankovic

Crossing (Swe-Den-Fr-Tur-Geo) dir. Levan Akin

MMXX (Rom-Fr-Mol) dir. Cristi Puiu

Moon (Austria) dir. Kurdwin Ayub

The Devil’s Bath (Austria-Ger) dirs. Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala

The Shameless (Switz-Bul-Fr-Tai-Ind) dir. Konstantin Bojanov

When The Phone Rang (Ser-US) dir. Iva Radivojevic

Open Air

American Fiction (US) dir. Cord Jefferson

Backup (Bos/Her) dir. Faruk Sokolovic

Barton Fink (US) dirs. Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Grandpa Guru (Cro-Bos/Her) dir. Silvio Mirosnicenko

Gym (Bos/Her-Slovenia-Mon-Cro) dir. Srdan Vuletic

It All Ends Here (Cro-Bul-Ser-N Mac-Mon-Bos/Her-Tur) dir. Rajko Grlic

Kill The Children First (N Mac) dir. Dimitar Orovcanec

Megdan: Between Water And Fire (Ser-Mol-Bul) dir. Todor Chapkanov

My Late Summer (Cro-Bos/Her-Rom-Slovenia-Ser) dir. Danis Tanovic

Praslovan (Slovenia-Cro) dir. Slobodan Maksimovic

Sideways (US) dir. Alexander Payne

The Marching Band (Fr) dir. Emmanuel Courcol

The Second Act (Fr) dir. Quentin Dupieux

When Santa Was A Communist (Bos/Her-Cro-Ser) dir. Emir Kapetanovic

You’ve Got Mail (US) dir. Nora Ephron