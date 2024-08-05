Sarajevo Film Festival has selected 18 titles for its Kinoscope strand and seven for its In Focus section, including a range of 2024 festival hits from Berlin and Cannes.
The Kinoscope selection consists of 12 Kinoscope films, and six titles in genre strand Kinoscope Surreal.
Titles include Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which won the Grand Prix in Cannes Competition this year; and Santosh, the debut feature of 2023 Screen Star of Tomorrow Sandhya Suri, which debuted in Un Certain Regard.
Guan Hu’s Black Dog, winner of the Un Certain Regard prize, is also in the selection, as is the Jury Prize recipient The Story Of Souleymane.
Berlin titles in the Kinoscope strand include Golden Bear-winner Dahomey from Mati Diop; while the Kinoscope Surreal selection includes Thea Hvistendahl’s Sundance 2024 title Handling The Undead starring Renate Reinsve.
Kinoscope is open to films from around the world, excluding the Southeastern Europe countries eligible for the Sarajevo competition strands.
The In Focus strand is for films from the Balkan and Southeastern Europe region that have already had festival success, and includes Levan Akin’s Berlin Panorama opener Crossing and Konstantin Bojanov’s Un Certain Regard entry The Shameless.
The festival has also programmed 15 titles for its Open Air programme of films playing in outdoor venues around the city. Titles include American Fiction, which will be presented by writer-director Cord Jefferson, and North Macedonian comedy Kill The Children First by Dimitar Orovcanec.
The strand also includes festival opening title My Late Summer from Danis Tanovic, and films made by or starring honorary guests, including Alexander Payne’s Sideways, Barton Fink starring John Turturro and You’ve Got Mail starring Meg Ryan.
The 30th Sarajevo Film Festival runs from August 16-23, opening with My Late Summer. The Feature Competition lineup includes the world premiere of Vuk Rsumovic’s Dwelling Among The Gods.
Sarajevo Kinoscope, In Focus, Open Air programmes
Kinoscope
All We Imagine As Light (Fr-Ind-Neth-Lux) dir. Payal Kapadia
Black Box Diaries (Jap-US-UK) dir. Shiori Ito
Black Dog (China) dir. Guan Hu
Dahomey (Fr-Sen-Ben) dir. Mati Diop
Intercepted (Can-Fr-Ukr) dir. Oksana Karpovych
Julie Keeps Quiet (Bel-Swe) dir. Leonardo van Dijl
Misericordia (Fr-Sp-Por) dir. Alain Guiraudie
Pepe (Dom Rep-Nam-Ger-Fr) dir. Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias
Santosh (UK-Ind-Fr-Ger) dir. Sandhya Suri
Skill Issue (Ger-Switz) dir. Willy Hans
The Story Of Souleymane (Fr) dir. Boris Lojkine
Toxic (Lith) dir. Saule Bliuvaite
Kinoscope Surreal
Eat The Night (Fr) dirs. Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel
For Night Will Come (Fr-Bel) dir. Celine Rouzet
Handling The Undead (Nor-Swe-Gr-Den) dir. Thea Hvistendahl
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Can) dir. Ariane Louis-Seize
Last Stop In Yuma County (US) dir. Francis Galluppi
Vermin (Fr) dir. Sebastien Vanicek
In Focus
Celebration (Cro-Qat) dir. Bruno Ankovic
Crossing (Swe-Den-Fr-Tur-Geo) dir. Levan Akin
MMXX (Rom-Fr-Mol) dir. Cristi Puiu
Moon (Austria) dir. Kurdwin Ayub
The Devil’s Bath (Austria-Ger) dirs. Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala
The Shameless (Switz-Bul-Fr-Tai-Ind) dir. Konstantin Bojanov
When The Phone Rang (Ser-US) dir. Iva Radivojevic
Open Air
American Fiction (US) dir. Cord Jefferson
Backup (Bos/Her) dir. Faruk Sokolovic
Barton Fink (US) dirs. Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Grandpa Guru (Cro-Bos/Her) dir. Silvio Mirosnicenko
Gym (Bos/Her-Slovenia-Mon-Cro) dir. Srdan Vuletic
It All Ends Here (Cro-Bul-Ser-N Mac-Mon-Bos/Her-Tur) dir. Rajko Grlic
Kill The Children First (N Mac) dir. Dimitar Orovcanec
Megdan: Between Water And Fire (Ser-Mol-Bul) dir. Todor Chapkanov
My Late Summer (Cro-Bos/Her-Rom-Slovenia-Ser) dir. Danis Tanovic
Praslovan (Slovenia-Cro) dir. Slobodan Maksimovic
Sideways (US) dir. Alexander Payne
The Marching Band (Fr) dir. Emmanuel Courcol
The Second Act (Fr) dir. Quentin Dupieux
When Santa Was A Communist (Bos/Her-Cro-Ser) dir. Emir Kapetanovic
You’ve Got Mail (US) dir. Nora Ephron
