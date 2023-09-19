Fremantle has named Sascha Schwingel as the CEO of its German production label UFA, replacing Nico Hofman who becomes chairman.

Hofman has been chief executive of the Deutschland 83 and Generation War producer since 2017, but has had a long career with the group beginning in 1998 when he set up teamWorx which is now UFA Fiction.

Schwingel was most recently deputy chief content officer of RTL Deutschland and before that was CEO of the RTL Group-owned TV channel VOX Television. Schwingel started his career at teamWorx as a producer and in 2014 moved to ARD Degeto as head of production and programme management where he was also responsible for shows such as Babylon Berlin and The Barschel Case.

He will be based in Berlin and report to Fremantle group COO and CEO for Continental Europe Andrea Scrosati.

Jennifer Mullin, group CEO of Fremantle commented: “I would like to personally thank Nico for his hard-work and commitment to UFA for the past 26 years. With him at the helm, UFA has maintained its position as a leading German media company and a vital part of the Fremantle Group. We are delighted he will become chairman and stay within the Fremantle family. At the same time, I am so pleased to welcome Sascha back to the business and look forward to working with him to shape and drive UFA’s future.”