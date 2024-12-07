Saudi romantic comedy A Matter Of Life And Death from acclaimed Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy is set to begin shooting in the region next month.

The feature will reunite writer and star Sarah Taibah with director Anas Ba-Tahaf, who previously worked together on groundbreaking TV series Jameel Jeddan. Filming is set to begin in Jeddah on January 18.

Taibah will play a superstitious young woman who is convinced she’s cursed while Yaqoub Alfarhan, of Cannes 2024 title Norah, plays a shy heart surgeon. When fate brings them together they find unexpected connections.

Hefzy’s Film Clinic and Front Row Productions have teamed up with Arabia Pictures Group and Rotana Studios to produce the film. Front Row Filmed Entertainment will handle all MENA distribution rights as well as global sales.

Film Clinic previously collaborated with Front Row on Perfect Strangers, Netflix’s first local language original for the region that proved a major hit; and with Arabia Pictures Group on Egyptian thriller Flight 404, starring Mona Zaki and Mohamed Farrag, which grossed more than $4m in Saudi Arabia.

Taibah is known for Jameel Jeddan, the first ever Saudi show starring, written and created by a Saudi woman. She is also known as a writer of fantasy romance HWJN, which opened last year’s Red Sea International Film Festival, and as a star of box office hit Mandoob, also known as Night Courier.

Gianluca Chakra, CEO of Dubai-based Front Row, said: “This collaboration highlights how essential partnerships are for elevating the production industry in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. With this project, we’re infusing unique perspectives into our films.”