Saw X has crossed the $100m mark at the worldwide box office through Lionsgate after the latest entry in the horror franchise added $4.2m over the weekend to reach $102.1m.

The Saw franchise has earned a little over $1.24bn including 2021 spin-off Spiral.

Saw X currently ranks as the seventh highest global box office earner in the 10-strong franchise and is within touching distance of 2004 franchise-starter Saw’s $103.9m final tally and the $104.2m gross earned by Jigsaw in 2017. Numbers are unadjusted.

Lionsgate reported that $3.1m of the global weekend haul came from 68 territories, propelling the international running total to $49.5m and currently ranks seventh in the series.

France delivered $1.2m after a 27% slide to stand at $3.6m. The Netherlands produced $180,206 after a 32% drop for $1.1m.

The UK added $107,568 and remains the lead territory after six weekends on $7.6m, followed by Mexico on $5.6m, and France on $3.6m.

Saw X added $1.1m in North America over the weekend resulting in a $52.6m tally. It places sixth in the franchise pantheon.

Tobin Bell reprises his role in the sequel to Saw and prequel to 2005’s Saw II and stars as John Kramer (aka Jigsaw), who travels to Mexico for an experimental medical procedure he hopes can cure his cancer.

Once there, Kramer discovers the entire operation is a scam designed to prey on the vulnerable.