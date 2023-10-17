Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has acquired worldwide sales rights to Scottish-set horror Lore, following the film’s world premiere at the UK’s FrightFest earlier this year.

Kaleidoscope acquired the film from producers Sea and Sky Pictures, and will present it to buyers at next month’s American Film Market. It will also distribute it in the UK through its distribution arm Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment in 2024.

Lore was directed by James Bushe, Patrick Ryder and Greig Johnson, and written by the trio with Christine Barber-Ryder. It follows four scare-loving friends who book a horror-themed camping excursion in Scotland; who release forms of malevolence when telling stories by the campfire.

Richard Brake, Andrew Lee Potts, Bill Fellows and Rufus Hound lead the cast. Adam Bouabda of Sea and Sky Pictures described the film as “a horror anthology with a little something for everyone”, while Kaleidoscope CEO Spencer Pollard called it “an excellent genre film”.