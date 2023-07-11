Scott Shooman has been named head of AMC Networks film group encompassing IFC Films, RLJE Films and films for the Shudder streaming service.

Shooman oversees acquisitions, theatrical film distribution, production and development across all three labels as well as the IFC Center.

In March the executive was named interim head of IFC Films following the departure of Arianna Bocco.

He reports to Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, who said, “Movies are an important focal point for our company… [Shooman] has extensive background in the industry, but also a fresh eye and a filmmaker-first approach that aligns perfectly with our strong history of elevating independent and thought-provoking storytelling.”

Prior to March Shooman was SVP of acquisitions and production at IFC Films and during his time at the company has been involved in the acquisition and distribution of films such as Watcher, Skinamarink, The Lost King and Corsage.

Before that he held senior executive roles at Endeavor Content, CBS Films, Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group working across such films as Insidious, The Woman In Black, Hell Or High Water, The Squid And The Whale, and Inside Llewyn Davis.

Shooman added, “We will continue to leverage the synergy of our great brands and are incredibly excited about our robust slate of films which underscore the type of innovative, breakthrough stories for which we are known and continue to elevate.

“AMC Networks’ Film Group is uniquely positioned with this suite of divisions to broadly capitalize on our reputation for quality, curation, and commerciality across all windows in this moment of evolution for filmgoing.”