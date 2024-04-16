The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on February 23, 2025, and will be live-streamed on Netflix, the SAG Awards announced on Tuesday.

Submissions for nomination consideration will open on August 29 this year, when producers, studios and networks, agents, managers and publicists can submit a performance with the actor’s permission in a category of the actor’s choosing, or the actor may submit their own performances.

Eligible performances must air or premiere from January 1-December 31, 2024. The nominations will be announced on January 8, 2025.

Oppenheimer dominated the feature contenders at the 2024 ceremony, earning the cast award while Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. won individual acting honours en route to Oscar glory.

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards timetable:

Submissions open – August 29, 2024

Submissions Close – November 1, 2024

Nominations voting opens – December 16, 2024

Nominations voting closes – January 5, 2025

Nominations announced – January 8, 2025

Final voting opens – January 15, 2025

Final voting closes – February 21, 2025

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – February 23, 2025.