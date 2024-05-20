Bafta albert, HBO’s True Detective: Night Country, Saudi Arabia’s Film AlUla and UK city Bristol were among the winners at Screen International’s second annual Global Production Awards, held tonight (May 20) at the Mademoiselle Gray d’Albion Plage in Cannes, France.

Bafta albert received the Special Recognition award. The Bafta-owned organisation offers online tools, training, events, practical guidance and thought leadership to all screen industry professionals with the aim of helping them to identify and act upon opportunities on and off screen that will lead to effective climate action.

Night Country, the fourth season of hit HBO show True Detective, received the Sustainable Production Award (scripted). Created by Issa Lopez, the season starred Jodie Foster, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw and John Hawkes.

Three awards went to Saudi Arabia: two to Film AlUla, for Emerging Location sponsored by Dallas Film Commission and the Film Commission Award; with a Highly Commended for NEOM in Emerging Location.

Provence Studios, a studio site near Marseille in the south of France that champions ecological practices and has animals including chickens, goats and bees on site, took the Sustainability Initiative Award for its ecological work. UK city Bristol was named City of Film.

Our thanks to Gold Partner the British Film Commission; Silver Partners Calgary Economic Development, On Set Locations and Screen Scotland; and Brand South Africa.

Thanks also to our Category Partner Dallas Film Commission, and Supporting Partner Olsberg.SPI.

We would also like to thank our In-Kind Partners AFCI, AFCNET and EUFCN.

Global Production Awards 2024

City Of Film – Bristol

Community Impact Award – Fresh Film

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award – Blood And Water

Emerging Location Award – Film AlUla; Highly Commended – NEOM

Film Commission Award – Film AlUla; Highly Commended – Cherokee Film Commission

Location Of The Year Award – Juvet Landscape Hotel, Norway

Oustanding Use of Locations – Troll

Physical Production Innovation Award – CAMA AssetCycle: Innovating Circularity

Special Recognition – Bafta albert

Studio of the Year – Sunset Studios, US

Sustainability Initiative Award – Ecology, Provence Studios

Sustainable Production Award (Scripted) – True Detective: Night Country

Sustainable Production Award (Unscripted) – A League Of Their Own

Virtual Production Innovation Award – Oracle Red Bull Racing Campaign