Searchlight Pictures has scheduled an awards corridor date for Sundance hit A Real Pain and will open Jesse Eisenberg’s film in limited release on October 18.

Eisenberg’s second outing as feature director sees the filmmaker play opposite Succession star Kieran Culkin as cousins who embark on a poignant and at times hilarious pilgrimage to their grandmother’s birthplace in Poland.

A Real Pain premiered in Park City in January and also stars Jennifer Grey, Will Sharpe, Daniel Oreskes, and Lisa Sadovy.

The film complements a Searchlight pipeline that includes Emma Stone reuniting with Yorgos Lanthimos in Kinds Of Kindness, which will open on June 21 and is tipped to premiere in Cannes.

Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving The World premiered at Sundance 2022.