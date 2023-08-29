Sunday’s National Cinema Day initiative offering tickets priced up to $4 at participating cinemas generated $34m in box office and 8.5m attendees across North America, marking rises against last year’s inaugural event.

Box office for Sunday (August 27) climbed 16% against box office on Sunday August 20, while it gained approximately 41% on the 2022 event which generated an unadjusted $24m in sales.

Admissions increased by 5% compared to 8.1m admissions last year. National Association Of Theatre Owners’ The Cinema Foundation organised the event.

According to Comscore cinema-goers aged 18-24 and 25-34 each accounted for 22% of the National Cinema Day audience, while the next largest age group was the 13-17 bracket with 16%.

Women turned out in slightly higher numbers than men, comprising 52% of the audience.

More than 3,000 locations and more than 30,000 screens across the US and Canada participated in all formats throughout the day.