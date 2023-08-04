Senior eOne TV execs Steve Bertram and Michael Lombardo are exiting the company following the acquisition by Lionsgate.

Film and TV president Bertram has been at the company for almost a decade, having joined originally as film group chief in 2014 before adding the TV remit.

Bertram brought in former HBO programming chief Lombardo in 2020, following Hasbro’s £2.9bn acquisition of eOne. Lombardo served as president of global television overseeing eOne’s studio development and production across scripted and unscripted programming, having been a consultant at the Toronto-headquartered company.

Lombardo was tasked with devising television adaptation of Hasbro brands alongside creating original programming slates. Besides the high-profile film and Paramount+ live-action series of fantasy brand Dungeons & Dragons, Lombardo brokered a first-look deal with House of Cards’ Beau Willimon, with the first project an ambitious adaptation of Hasbro strategy board game Risk. Other major TV titles include breakout Showtime smash Yellowjackets and ABC’s The Rookie.

The duo are exiting following the announcement of Lionsgate’s £500m purchase of eOne’s film and TV businesses yesterday (August 3).

Hasbro had begun to lay off eOne film and TV staff in preparation for a sale in June, aiming to reduce numbers by 20%.

“With the business transitioning to a new owner, the time is right for me to move on,” Bertram said in a memo. “I will stay with the company for a short period to help kick off the transition process and will of course be available during that time to address the many questions you will have about what’s next.

“Hasbro will appoint a transition team shortly that will be tasked with guiding the business for the next few months.”

A version of this story originally appeared on Screen’s sister site, Broadcast.