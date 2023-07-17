With SAG-AFTRA expected to start providing waivers for independent productions any day now, at least one feature involving Guild actors has resumed in the US, with several more believed to be active in Europe.

After starting its strike on Friday (July 14) the Guild is said to be reviewing numerous applications from independent producers and is preparing waivers / interim agreements to allow qualifying productions to start or continue with their shoots.

In the meantime the first few productions back up are proceeding under what sources said were “handshake” agreements with the Guild.

Sources said the last few days have been hectic. According to one, SAG-AFTRA was telling independent producers from the moment the strike started that they could not work until they signed an interim agreement, which ran against earlier guidance informing them that production could continue.

Now that applications are being reviewed one source said, “Things seem to be getting a little better.”

To qualify for a waiver an independent production cannot involve studios, streamers, or any company represented by Alliance Of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Furthermore, as previously reported here, producers must agree to the terms of the agreement which will materialise once SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP make a deal.

These terms will cover base pay, benefits, and an ultimate residual number. One source said the terms are in line with what SAG-AFTRA negotiators requested in the recent negotiations, which in the case of base pay is an 11% rise.

Variety has reported that SAG-AFTRA asked for 11%, 4% and 4% minimum rate increases over the course of a new three-year contract, while the studios offered 5%, 4% and 3.5%.

Several productions are understood to be active in Europe however Screen had not confirmed titles at time of writing. Independent producers in Canada are seeking guidance on whether they can get waivers for their productions involving US talent. who belong to SAG-AFTRA.

One production which Screen has confirmed to have resumed shooting after a day or two on pause is the Rebel Wilson action comedy Bride Hard in Savannah, Georgia. Simon West (Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider) directs the story of mercenaries who sabotage a wedding, unaware that the maid of honour is an undercover agent.

It is understood a bond is being provided for the production.



One ongoing concern in the independent space is that productions taking place in the US may face challenges at the picket lines. The Teamsters, the union which represents freight drivers and warehouse workers among others, has instructed its members not to cross a picket line outside a place of work.

SAG-AFTRA is holding a series of informational Zoom calls with actors and agents this week to go through the do’s and dont’s of the strike.

Separately, striking West Coast Guild members will stop picketing at Disney and Warner Bros at 12noon PT this week due to a heat advisory in the Valley area north of Los Angeles where the studios are situated.