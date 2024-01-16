Axel Petersen’s Malta-set drama Shame On Dry Land won a record seven prizes at the Guldbagge awards, Sweden’s national film ceremony, held on Monday, January 15 in Stockholm.

The film, about a con man who becomes entangled in a Swedish online gambling community while in Malta, took best director for Petersen, best actor for Joel Spira, and best supporting actor for Christopher Wagelin.

It also received prizes for best editing, cinematography, sound design and original score. Its seven awards is a record for the Guldbagges, topping the six of three films: last year’s Triangle Of Sadness and 2014’s Force Majeure, both directed by Ruben Ostlund; and 2018’s Border by Ali Abbasi.

Shame On Dry Land, Petersen’s fourth feature as director, had its world premiere in the Platform strand at 2023’s Toronto Film Festival. LevelK handles international sales on the film.

Mika Gustafson’s Paradise Is Burning won the best film prize, as well as best set design; while Lukas Moodysson’s Together 99 took best screenplay and best supporting actress for Anja Lundqvist.

Milad Alami’s Opponent – Sweden’s entry for the 2024 Oscars, which did not reach the longlist stage – received one award, given to Marall Nasiri for best actress.

The Guldbagge (‘Golden Beetle’) is given out by the Swedish Film Institute for achievements in film over the previous year. The 2024 ceremony – the 59th edition of the awards – was hosted by actress Shima Niavarani.

Guldbagge Awards 2024

Best film – Paradise Is Burning, dir. Mika Gustafson

Best director – Axel Petersen, Shame On Dry Land

Best actress – Marall Nasiri, Opponent

Best actor – Joel Spira, Shame On Dry Land

Best supporting actress – Anja Lundqvist, Together 99

Best supporting actor – Christopher Wagelin, Shame On Dry Land

Best screenplay – Lukas Moodysson, Together 99

Best editing – Robert Krantz, Shame On Dry Land

Best original score – Baba Stiltz, Shame On Dry Land

Best visual effects – Nora Berecoechea, Stefan Rycken, The Abyss

Best costume design – Karen Fabritius Gram, Pierre Vienings, Hammarskjold

Best set design – Catharina Nyqvist Ehrnrooth, Paradise Is Burning

Best makeup – Tove Jansson, Eva von Bahr, Love Larson, The Conference

Best short film – Leila, dir. Fariba Haidari

Best documentary – The Gullspang Miracle, dir. Maria Fredriksson

Audience award – Beck – Inferno

Award for extraordinary contribution in films for children – Inger Nilsson

Honorary award – Marie Goranzon