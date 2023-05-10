The UK’s Sheffield DocFest (June 14-19) has unveiled the line-up for its 30th edition and includes new films from Chris Smith, Paul Sng, Julie Cohen, and Patrick Forbes.

The selection includes 37 world and 20 international premieres, with 52 countries featuring across the entire lineup.

Titles include the world premiere of Smith’s Wham! in the Rhythms strand which celebrates the iconic musical duo and will be released on Netflix later this year. The Fyre and Jim & Andy director will also deliver a masterclass.

Opening the festival is Sng’s documentary Tish about the trailblazing photographer Tish Murtha whose work focused on working-class people in Northern England.

The international competition features six world premieres, including Forbes’ The Price Of Truth about the editor of Russia’s only independent newspaper; and Melanie Manchot’s Stephen which explores addiction and mental health through the story of one man auditioning to play himself.

Fresh from its world premiere at Tribeca, Cohen’s Every Body will make its international premiere in DocFest’s Debates strand. The film focuses on three intersex people who overcame shame and secrecy to embrace who they really are.

Other highlights include five-part VR series Missing Pictures from filmmakers Abel Ferrara, Tsai Ming-Liang, Catherine Hardwicke, Lee Myung-Se and Naomi Kawase, who all discuss films they didn’t get to make.

As previously announced, the festival will have a special focus on Iran. The programme will feature a retrospective on director Rakhshan Banietemad, who is attending DocFest as a guest of honour, and a selection of new films focusing on the challenges facing the country today.

Also in attendance will be actor, director and activist David Harewood and producer David Olusoga – both of whom will deliver talks.

Last month the festival announced its industry MeetMarket selection, with 48 titles including new projects from Rodrigo Reyes and Sean McAllister.

A further announcement on the industry programme is expected next week.

Sheffield Doc/Fest line-up

*world premiere

Tish* (UK) – opening night film

Dir. Paul Sng

International competition

Bringing The Voice* (Chile-Bra)

Dir. Klaudia Kemper

Hotel Metalurg* (Fr-Georgia)

Dirs. George Varsimashvili and Jeanne Nouchi

If Only The Night Wouldn’t Fall* (Neth-Nor-US)

Dir. Marc Schmidt

In The Rearview (Ukr-Pol)

Dir. Maciek Hamela

The Price Of Truth* (UK)

Dir. Patrick Forbes

Richland (US)

Dir. Irene Lusztig

Stephen* (UK)

Dir. Melanie Manchot

Stone Town* (China)

Dirs. Jing Guo, Dingding KE

International First Feature competition

Between The Rains (Kenya)

Dirs. Moses Thuranira, Andrew H Brown

The Body Politic* (US)

Dirs. Gabriel Francis, Paz Goodenough

Handle With Extreme Care* (US)

Dirs. Patrick Ginnetty, Bowie Alexander

In The Shadow Of Light* (Chile)

Dirs. Isabel Reyes Bustos, Ignacia Merino Bustos

Lonely Oaks (Ger)

Dirs. Fabiana Fragale, Kilian Kuhlendahl, Jens Mühlhoff

No Winter Holidays (Nepal-S. Korea-Rom)

Dirs. Rajan Kathet, Sunir Pandey

Not A Bedtime Story* (Ecuador)

Dirs. Lila Penagos, Tomás M Astudillo

Q (US-Leb)

Dir. Jude Chehab

A Year In A Field* (UK)

Dir. Christopher Morris