Sheffield DocFest has appointed Raul Niño Zambrano as creative director, following his stint as acting creative director over the past year.

Zambrano takes on the role ahead of the festival’s 2023 edition, which runs June 14-19.

He will lead on the festival’s film programmes, Alternate Realities exhibition, marketplace and talent activities, and talks and sessions. The role is a joint leadership position alongside managing director Annabel Grundy

Zambrano was previously senior programmer at IDFA before joining DocFest as head of film programmes. He was promoted to acting creative director in August last year.

The festival opens with the world premiere of Tish, a portrait of British documentary photographer Tish Murthn, on June 14.