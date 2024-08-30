UK filmmaker Duncan Cowles’ debut feature Silent Men has been acquired for sales by documentary specialist Film Harbour, with Cosmic Cat releasing theatrically in the UK and Ireland to coincide with International Men’s Day on November 19.

The documentary feature was awarded a special mention in the first feature competition at the UK’s Sheffield DocFest in June. The film shows Cowles asking men how they open up in order to directly address his own difficulties in being intimate and open with his loved ones.

The doc was produced by Cowles’ Scotland-based production company Relative Films with support from Screen Scotland and The Whickers.

It will be released is in partnership with the mental health charity Andy’s Man Club, that will will host special screenings across the country, with a safe space for post-film chats over the issues raised on screen.

“We will be screening the film across the UK with one simple objective, to help men overcome the stigma of men’s mental health through the power of conversation,” said Ged Fitzsimmons, CEO of Cosmic Cat.

“My hope is that Silent Men resonates with audiences, making them think, smile, talk, and feel a deeper sense of empathy towards one another,” said Cowles, whose previous credits include Bafta Scotland best short winner Isabella. I believe the issues explored in this film affect everyone.”

Amsterdam-based Film Harbour was founded by Liselot Verbrugge at the beginning of the year. It emerged from the now-closed German outfit Deckert Distribution, which repped titles including Sundance premieres Honeyland and Against The Tide.