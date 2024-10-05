South Korea’s Showbox has boarded a Korean remake of Chinese romantic drama Us And Them and upcoming crime drama The Verdict.

Buyers will be introduced to both upcoming projects at the Asian Contents & Film Market, which is taking place in Busan from October 5-8.

The Korean remake, which also has the working title of Us And Them, is an adaptation of the 2018 romantic drama directed by Taiwan’s Rene Liu, which proved a box office hit in China and was saw worldwide rights acquired by Netflix.

Relocated to Seoul, the story centres on a couple who fall in love and eventually part ways. A decade later, they unexpectedly meet on a flight back to Korea where they reflect on their time apart.

The adaptation is directed by Kim Do-young, whose drama Kim Ji-young: Born 1982, led the Korea box office when released in October 2019. It stars Koo Kyo-hwan from Netflix series Parasyte: The Grey and Mun Ka-young of office romance series The Interest of Love.

Shooting wrapped earlier this year and the film is now in post-production, with a planned release in 2025.

Korea-Indonesia co-production The Verdict is crime drama in which a murder trial takes an unexpected turn after a manipulative lawyer intervenes. As the trial spirals toward an unjust outcome, the husband of the victim resolves to overturn the verdict and seek justice for his late wife.

The Indonesian cast is led by Reza Rahadian (Imperfect) as the husband and Rio Dewanto (13 Bombs In Jakarta) as the shrewd lawyer.

It marks the latest from Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-hee, director of series A Killer Paradox and The Vanished, and Indonesia’s Yusron Fuadi (The Draft!). It is based on a screenplay written by Yoon Hyun-ho, writer of Confidential Assignment and The Attorney.

Also on Showbox’s slate of titles is horror mystery Devils Stay, directed by Hyun Moon-seop, which is set for release later this year; hitman anthology The Killers, which plays this year’s Busan International Film Festival; mystery thriller White Blast, directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo; and financial crisis drama Big Deal (working title), directed by Choi Yun-jin.