Shudder has picked up North America, UK & Ireland and Australia & New Zealand to David Moreau’s continuous shot genre title MadS from French outfit Pulsar Content.

The film shot in five takes over five days. It is set on a summer night and follows a teen who stops to see his dealer, tries a new drug and sets out to party, but ends up picking up an injured woman as the night takes a shocking, surreal turn.

MadS stars newcomers Milton Riche, Laurie Pavy and Lucille Guillaume.

Pulsar Content is at the EFM with Michele Placido’s Eternal Visionary about the life of Luigi Pirandello, US road movie Silver Star, musical The Opera! starring Vincent Cassel, Fanny Ardant, Caterina Murino and Rossy De Palma plus two debut features Antoine Chevrollier’s Block Pass and Céline Salette’s Niki.