Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired North American rights to Peter Hujar’s Day, Ira Sachs’ Sundance drama that will receive its international premiere in Berlin Panorama next week.

Ben Whishaw plays the queer New York photographer Hujar, who recounts his day to friend Linda Rosenkrantz played by Rebecca Hall. The film takes place in an apartment over the course of one day in 1974 and is based on the book of the same name that Rosenkrantz wrote from a recording of the conversation. It debuted in the Sundance Premieres section.

Sideshow and Janus Films negotiated the deal with WME Independent and plan an autumn theatrical release. SBS handles international sales.

Jordan Drake and Jonah Disend served as producers on the production from Jordan Drake and One Two Films. Fred Burle and Aaron Craig co-produced.

The film is a Complementary Colors, Blink Productions & Primo Content presentation in association with We Are Films & Materia Cinema.

Executive producers are Lucas Joaquin, Paul Weston, Corin Taylor, and Michelle Jaffe, Martin Kalina, Nicolas Pérez Veiga, and Alfredo Pérez Veiga, Franklin Laviola and Nicholas Laviola, Ellis Fox, Sol Bondy, Nadine Rothschild, and Inés Massa, and Whishaw, Hall, and Adam Kersh.

The international premiere is scheduled for February 14.