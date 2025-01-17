Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all North American rights to Cloud, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s thriller that premiered at Venice Film Festival last year.

The film from Nikkatsu and Django Film Corporation also screened at Toronto and Busan and was Japan’s Oscar submission, although it did not make the cut when the shortlists were announced in December.

Masaki Suda stars as a reseller who incurs the wrath of netizens who turn into an angry mob that comes after him. Yumi Arakawa, Yuki Nishimiya and Nobuhiro Iizuka served as producers.

Sideshow and Janus Films negotiated the deal with Nikkatsu Corporation. Cloud is presented by “Cloud” Film Partners – Nikkatsu, Tokyo Theatres in association with US Cinema, Yomiuri TV, and Movie Walker.