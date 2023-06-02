Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all North American rights from Pyramide International to Catherine Breillat’s Cannes Competition selection Last Summer (L’été Dernier).

Breillat’s first film in a decade since 2013 TIFF entry Abuse Of Weakness tells of Anne, a brilliant lawyer whose harmonious Paris life with husband Pierre and their daughters is thrown into disarray when she has an affair with her stepson.

Léa Drucker, Samuel Kircher and Olivier Rabourdin star in the SBS production produced by Saïd Ben Saïd. Breillat and Pascal Bonitzer co-wrote the adaptation based on May El-Thoukhy’s Queen Of Hearts.

Sideshow and Janus Films plan a theatrical release following autumn festival play.

Last Summer marks this year’s second Cannes pick-up for Sideshow and Janus Films after the companies partnered on Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses.

“Catherine Breillat is one of the boldest and most thought-provoking directors on the subject of desire,” Sideshow and Janus said in a statement. “It’s exciting to have her back after 10 years with one of her best films. We are looking forward to introducing her to an entire new generation of moviegoers.”