Universal Pictures Content Group has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Six The Musical Live!, filmed at London’s Vaudeville Theatre.

The Tony award-winning musical, which started out life as an Edinburgh Festival Fringe show in 2017, tells the story of the six wives of English Tudor king Henry VIII, as they step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives. The musical is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

The six original West End cast members of Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Aimie Atkinson and Maiya Quansah-Breed will reprise their roles for the one-off performance, to be released widely in UK-Ireland cinemas on April 6.

Universal Pictures Content Group’s previous live event cinema releases has brought in a total UK-Ireland box office of $10m for the distributor, with titles including The Phantom Of The Opera and Les Misérables- The Staged Concert, plus comedy specials such as Kevin Bridges: The Overdue Catch-Up and Rhod Gilbert: The Book Of John.

The Six The Musical Live! show was directed for stage by Moss and Jamie Armitage and directed for film by Liz Clare, and produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Dione Orrom.

“As pioneers of the theatrical event cinema model, Universal Pictures Content Group enjoyed the privilege of working with outstanding leading producers from the world of musical theatre on their globally successful highly acclaimed live shows, from Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Schwartz and many more. We can’t wait to bring UK cinema goers across the country a chance to sing their hearts out to the exceptional Six The Musical Live!,” said Helen Parker, executive vice president of Universal Pictures Content Group.

“We’re so grateful that we had opportunity to film the show, and that we get to share Six with a wider audience in this new and exciting way,” added show creators, Marlow and Moss.