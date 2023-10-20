Eric Ravilious – Drawn To War filmmaker Margy Kinmonth is in production on her next project, Women At War – The Invisible Army, which will be released as a Sky Original feature documentary, opening theatrically internationally before airing on UK channel Sky Arts next year.

A surprise box office hit of summer 2022, Eric Ravilious – Drawn To War was released by arthouse doc specialists Dartmouth Films. It outpaced expectations, grossing just shy of £344,200.

Kinmonth’s latest shines a light on the trailblazing role of women war artists, in what was traditionally a male domain. It is made in co-operation with Imperial War Museums and National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington. It is produced by Kinmonth and Maureen Murray for Foxtrot Films.