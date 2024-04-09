Sky Studios’ director of content operations Bee Devine has joined London film and TV studios Garden Studios as its chief operating officer, taking over from Anthony Gannon.

Garden Studios was established in early 2021, with a focus on sustainability, and has a footprint of more than 300,000 ft2 including four soundstages, with more in development, and a permanent virtual production stage.

Devine joined Sky in 2013. During her tenure she has overseen all operational elements of Sky Studios, the development, commissioning and production arm of Sky, where her responsibilities included delivery of all scripted Sky originals such as Mary And George, Gangs Of London and Gomorrah. She also played key roles in establishing Sky’s sustainable production guidelines, enhancing Sky’s production safeguarding and on the business’s Covid pandemic response.

“Thomas [Hoegh, Garden Studios CEO and founder] and the great team at Garden Studios have built a solid foundation, technology expertise and reputation in the last three years. I cannot wait to be a part of the team and contribute to the innovation, sustainability, talent development and inclusion ambitions of this impressive creative hub,” said Devine.

“We are thrilled that Bee is joining our team at Garden Studios. She arrives to us with years of high-level production, operations and technology experience as we further grow and develop our Park Royal facility and team,” added Hoegh.