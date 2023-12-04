Slamdance Film Festival has announced the roster for its upcoming 30th anniversary edition, which is bookended by Carol Dysinger’s previously announced post-Afghanistan War documentary One Bullet and Vanessa Hope’s IDFA closing night documentary Invisible Nation, a profile of Taiwanese first female president Tsai Ing-wen.

Running January 19-25 in person and January 22-28 online, this year’s event returns to Yarrow Hotel in Park City where the festival launched and will showcase 32 features, of which 17 are world premieres, as well as 75 shorts, and five episodics.

Festival organisers said this year’s event is more diverse than prior iterations with 43% of the films by BIPOC creators and 43% by female or non-binary filmmakers. The selection hails from 20 countries and the programming team received more than 9,000 submissions, 1,729 of which were features.

As in previous years, all films selected in the Narrative Features and Documentary Features competition categories are directorial debuts without US distribution and were budgeted at under $1m.

Selections include Antonis Tsonis’s Brando With The Glass Eye (Gre-Aus) about a method actor who commits a botched heist before a big audition; Fabio D’Orta’s The Complex Forms (It) about a group of desperate people who have sold their bodies to unknown creatures; and Hadley Austin’s documentary Demon Mineral (USA) about uranium mining on sacred land.



Among the programme are The Death Tour (Can) from Stephan Peterson and Sonya Ballantyne, a documentary which follows wrestling hopefuls across remote Indigenous communities in Canada’s Far North; and Bill Plympton’s Slide, a surreal musical animated western dubbed as the result of a film Clint Eastwood and Mel Brooks might make if they became cartoonists.

“Our 2024 Slamdance lineup is a testament to filmmakers who dare to push their stories to the very edge of filmmaking, making it deeply personal yet globally resonant,” said festival director Taylor Miller. “Their raw passion and risk-taking echo our commitment to exploring uncharted territories of cinematic expression. This year, we proudly host the most inclusive and accessible festival we’ve ever had, staying true to the core objectives I aimed to cultivate with our programmers when I took this job.”

Slamdance heads also announced the line-up for the fourth annual Unstoppable programme, a showcase of new films by creators with visible and non-visible disabilities. This section will be headquartered at the University of Utah in the Student Union Theater from January 22-24 with subsequent screenings at the Yarrow. All Unstoppable screenings at the University will be free to the public.

Slamdance’s 2024 festival line-up appears below.

Narrative Features

AFRICAN GIANTS (USA)

Director: Omar S. Kamara

Producers: Leo Blumberg-Woll, Omar S. Kamara, Jordan Tyner

Over a weekend visit in Los Angeles, two first-generation Sierra Leonean American brothers navigate the changing dynamics of brotherhood after a surprise announcement.

Cast: Dillon Daniel Mutyaba, Omete Anassi, Tanyell Waivers, Josh Lopez, Kathleen Kenny, Scott Bender

World Premiere

All I’ve Got & Then Some (USA)

Directors: Tehben Dean, Rasheed Stephens

Producers: Tehben Dean, Rasheed Stephens, Amaka Onwuta, Lissa Mazzotta, Josh Mitchell

Based on a true story, All I’ve Got & Then Some follows a day in the life of Rasheed, a homeless stand-up comedian living out of his car in Los Angeles, giving everything he’s got to make his dreams come true.

Cast: Rasheed Stephens, Avis Parsons, Naiya Armour, Boo Kapone, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Charles Constant, Armie Hicks Jr.

World Premiere

BRANDO WITH THE GLASS EYE (Gre-Aus)

Director: Antonis Tsonis

Producers: Tia Spanos Tsonis, Blake Northfield

A talented method actor commits a heist that goes wrong; he befriends the critically injured victim and tries to reconcile his guilt before his one-shot scholarship audition in New York.

Cast: Yiannis Niarros, Kostas Nikoulis, Xenia Dania, Alexandros Chrysanthopoulos, Maria Kallimani, Yiannis Tsortekis, Chara Mata Giannatou

World Premiere

Darla In Space (USA)

Directors: Susie Moon, Eric Laplante

Producers: Erik Mygrant, Hunter Schlesinger

Darla Peterson teams up with a sentient orgasm-granting kombucha scoby named Mother to pay off a huge tax debt.

Cast: Alex E. Harris, Constance Shulman, Rasheda Crockett, Thomas Jay Ryan, Jenn Lyon, Woody Fu, J.S. Oliver

HELL OF SE (Jap)

Director: Sawa Kawakami

Producer: Ikuya Onodera

School girl “Momo Amano” falls in love with her classmate boy “Hayasaka”, but he loves someone else. Amano’s best friend, “Yoshiyuki”, is opposed to her love. “Hayasaka” is a menstruophile, and one day he took all the used napkins in the school and ran away. From that day on, he never returned to class.

Cast: Yura Tsuduri, Watashinoyouna Tenki, Himari Hitomi, Miu Kainuma, Rukapi, Itsuka Hashimura, Tengo Saito

World Premiere

Sam’s World (USA)

Director: Lily Lady

Producer: Dan Lalor

Sam–a non-binary mid 20s sex worker–navigates romantic, sociality and an impending pregnancy-related decision over the course of a weekend in New York City.

Cast: Annie Conolly, Ajé Brown, Riley Mac, Quinn, Coco Gordon Moore, Maddie Vasquez, Aurora O’Greenfield

World Premiere

The Accident (It)

Director: Giuseppe Garau

Producer: Cristina Trio

After being fired, Marcella, a gentle-hearted mother going through separation, buys a tow truck; she gets trapped deeper and deeper in a cynical and aggressive world until a terrible opportunity shines in front of her.

Cast: Giulia Mazzarino, Anna Coppola, Alice Dente, Nathalie Bernardi, Elena Savio, Toni Pandolfo, Elisa Denti

North American Premiere

The Bitcoin Car (Nor)

Director: Trygve Luktvasslimo

Producers: Trygve Luktvasslimo, Anze Persin

After pimping out her old Toyota with money she got when a crypto investor started bitcoin mining on her parents grave, a morally challenged goat farmer fears that activity at the mine is endangering everyone.

Cast: Sunniva Birkeland Johansen, Henrik Paus, Zoe Winther-Hansen, Johannes Winther Farstad, England Brooks, Espen Beranek Holm, Marianne Jakobsen, Irene Sundsfjord

North American Premiere

The Complex Forms (It)

Director: Fabio D’Orta

Producers: Fabio D’Orta, Mariangela Bombardieri, Maria Cristina Bombardieri

The anxious wait, in an elegant villa, of a group of desperate people who have sold their bodies to unknown creatures.

Cast: David Richard White, Michele Venni, Cesare Bonomelli, Enzo Solazzi

US Premiere

The Washer (Ger)

Director: Nils A. Witt

While doing the laundry, the young lawyer Jan discovers that the washing machine creates phenomena. The effect can be reproduced and he massively expands his experiments. The machines run 24/7. Is he the only one who knows about it?

Cast: Sebastian Bös, Loredana Linglauf, Stephanie Jost, Henry Meyer, Elikem Anyigba, Can Arduc

World Premiere

Documentary Features

Citizen Weiner (USA)

Director: Daniel Robbins

Producers: Elliot Allen, Michael Gelfand, Daniel Goldschmidt, Joey Lyons, Daniel Robbins

Zack Weiner is an actor residing on New York’s Upper West Side. When the film industry shut down due to COVID-19, Zack and his friend Joe embarked on a unique project: to make a film about running for city council, while actually running for New York‘s city council.

Cast: Zack Weiner, Joe Gallagher, Sarah Coffey, James Watson, Aaron Dalla Villa, Cherie Vogelstein, Dan Bright

World Premiere

Demon Mineral (USA)

Director: Hadley Austin

Producers: Nevo Shinaar, Emma Robbins

An account of life in the wake of uranium mining on sacred lands. Shot over 4 years with Diné (Navajo) community oversight and guidance, the film examines the legacy of uranium extraction from the perspectives of both the landscape and its inhabitants.

Cast: Emma Robbins, Lisa Robbins, Jesse Holiday, Deb Haaland, Tommy Rock

I’m “George Lucas”: A Connor Ratliff Story (USA)

Director: Ryan Jacobi

Producer: Annamaria Sofillas

Five years into performing as renowned filmmaker George Lucas in the NY cult comedy show “The George Lucas Talk Show”, comedian Connor Ratliff questions the need for its continuation and his own drive for success and fulfillment in show business.

Cast: Connor Ratliff, Griffin Newman, Patrick Cotnoir

World Premiere

On The Way Home (Geor-USA)

Director: Giorgi Kvelidze

Producers: Nino Shengelaia, David Michael, Giorgi Kvelidze, Charlotte Savage

A documentary feature that follows two Georgian families, displaced by war, squatting in an abandoned former Soviet sanatorium as they await government housing.

Cast: Nikusha Berulava, Iamze Giorgadze

World Premiere

Petro (Sp-Col-USA)

Director: Sean Mattison

Producers: Trevor Martin, Sean Mattison, Jeremy Gardner, Fernando Monzon, Jessica Millstone

A charismatic former guerrilla’s historic bid for president divides Colombia, a nation weary of conflict and yearning for change.

US Premiere

PUNISHMENT (Nor)

Director: Øystein Mamen

Producer: Ingvil Giske

Four inmates on maximum security have chosen to enter a three-week Jesuit silent retreat in prison. They are guided by two priests. The film slowly observes this paradoxical situation, while looking beyond the question of religious belief: How do ethical exercises, rituals, and communal silence affect us? The setting evolves into a prism for gauging a portrait of the existential landscape of the convicted.

North American Premiere

Roll Bus Roll: A Jeffrey Lewis Documentary (USA)

Director: Ilya Popenko

Producer: Ilya Popenko

Musician Jeffrey Lewis, one of the chief figures of NYC’s anti-folk scene, grapples with crippling anxieties and questions his sanity while embarking on a quest for love. Along the way, he explores the intersection of art and human existence.

Cast: Jeffrey Lewis, Adam Green, Jim Testa

World Premiere

The Death Tour (Can)

Directors: Stephan Peterson, Sonya Ballantyne

Producers: Chris Jericho, Stacey Tenenbaum, Sergeo Kirby

The Death Tour follows wrestling hopefuls across remote indigenous communities in Canada’s far North on ‘the most grueling tour in pro wrestling’. This test of strength and grit will show how far some are willing to go to live their dreams.

Cast: Tony Condello, Sage Morin, Sean Dunster, Dez Loreen, Sara McNichol.

World Premiere

Breakouts

Anna’s Feelings (Rus)

Director: Anna Melikyan

Producers: Anna Melikyan, Ekaterina Ryzhaya, Natella Krapivina, Ekaterina Kononenko, Dmitry Litvinov

The story of a simple worker in a provincial factory in Russia, who begins to hear the voices of extraterrestrial civilizations. Now she has to transmit the most important information for humanity.

Cast: Anna Mikhalkova, Timofei Tribuntsev, Oleg Yagodin

US Premiere

Bike Vessel (USA)

Director: Eric D. Seals

Producers: Donnie Seals Jr., Resita H. Cox

Bike Vessel follows a father and son, 35 and 70, as they cycle from St. Louis to Chicago. Film director Eric Seals’ father almost died after three open-heart surgeries. However, he makes a miraculous health recovery after discovering his love for cycling, bringing his son Eric along with him.

Cast: Eric D. Seals, Donnie Seals Sr., Sharon Seals, Donnie Seals Jr. Curtis Cotton.

CHAPERONE (USA)

Director: Zoe Eisenberg

Producers: Alison Week, Devin Murphy

Alienated by friends and family for her lack of ambition, 29-year-old Misha finds a dangerous acceptance in a bright 19-year-old athlete who mistakes her for a fellow student.

Cast: Mitzi Akaha, Laird Akeo, Kanoa Goo, Jessica Jade Andres, Krista Alvarez, Ioane Goodhue

World Premiere

Love And Work (USA)

Director: Pete Ohs

Producer: Pete Ohs

Diane and Fox love to work. Unfortunately, they live in a polarized world where having a job is illegal.

Cast: Stephanie Hunt, Will Madden, Frank Mosley, Alexi Pappas, John S. Davies

World Premiere

One Bullet (Afg)

Director: Carol Dysinger

Producers: Ashim Bhalla, Su Kim, Carol Dysinger

This story of female friendship forged amidst America’s longest war is told by a filmmaker who spent 18 years in-and-out of Afghanistan. In this war movie, the battlefield lies behind the curtains of an Afghan home as Bibi Hajji struggles to survive the loss of her youngest child, and the impact of a brother’s death on her remaining sons. A haunting image of that boy surviving a bullet wound prompted director Carol Dysinger to investigate, what happened to him, who fired the shot?

Slide (USA)

Director: Bill Plympton

Producers: Rachel Braga Jones, Wendy Cong Zhao, Sean Davis, Natasha Villegas-Cordero, Owen Andrejco

What if Clint Eastwood and Mel Brooks became cartoonists and united to create the wackiest, most surreal musical western ever? That’s “Slide.”

Cast: Maureen McElheron, Jim Lujan, Tom Racine, Daniel Kaufman, Sasha Odesa, Ana Sophia Colon, Ken Mora, Simone McAlonen

Spotlight Features

Bliss (USA)

Director: Joe Maggio

Producers: Paula Killen; Matthew Myers; Larry Fessenden

An opioid addicted fugitive living off the grid in the desert canyons north of LA plays a twisted game of cat and mouse with a sexually repressed holy-roller in search of her missing sister.

Cast: Clint Jordan; Faryl Amadeus; Juan Fernandez

World Premiere

Invisible Nation (USA-Tai)

Director: Vanessa Hope

Producers: Sylvia Feng, Cassandra Jabola, Ted Hope, Vanessa Hope

With unprecedented access to Taiwan’s first female president Tsai Ing-wen, director Vanessa Hope crafts a fascinating portrait of Taiwan and the country’s struggle to preserve its hard-won democracy. Invisible Nation is a living account of Tsai’s tightrope walk as she balances the hopes and dreams of her nation between the colossal geopolitical forces of the U.S. and China.

Cast: President Tsai Ing-wen, Human Rights Commissioner Chen Chu, Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Bi-khim Hsiao, Legislator and Heavy Metal Rock Star, Freddy Lim, Taipei City Councilor Wu Pei-yi

The Herricanes (USA)

Director: Olivia Kuan

Producers: James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte, Lisa France, James Short, Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof

The Houston Herricanes, a women’s professional full-tackle football team, find camaraderie and strength as they controversially open a new door in the world of sports.

Unstoppable Features

DARUMA (USA)

Director: Alexander Yellen

Producers: Kelli McNeil-Yellen, Alexander Yellen, Jodi Binstock

Patrick (bitter wheelchair user) must enlist the help of his cantankerous neighbor Robert (double amputee) to transport the four-year-old daughter he never knew he had to live with her maternal grandparents on the other side of the country.

Cast: Tobias Forrest, John W. Lawson, Abigail Hawk, Barry Bostwick, Victoria Scott, Joy Nash, Sandi McCree, Austin Basis

Good, Bad Things (USA)

Director: Shane D. Stanger

Producers: Steve Way, Shane D. Stanger, Danny Kurtzman, Sean Crampton, Manuel Gonzalez, Mel McGinnis

Danny, a young man with muscular dystrophy who is disillusioned by failed relationships, steps out of his comfort zone and into the world of online dating.

Cast: Danny Kurtzman, Brett Dier, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Timothy Granaderos, Samantha Robinson

Leilani’s Fortune (Can)

Director/Producer: Loveleen Kaur

Producer: Loveleen Kaur

After a decade of struggling as an independent artist, “Leilani’s Fortune” follows the blossoming career of queer, Ethiopian-Eritrean artist, Witch Prophet while finally gets the validation and support she needs to create the album of her prophecies.

Cast: Witch Prophet, Sun Sun

Look At Me

Director: Taylor Olson

Producer: Taylor Olson

A fictional autobiography about an insecure, awkward, and lonely actor who goes on an unwitting journey of self-love in the midst of an eating disorder relapse.

Cast: Taylor Olson, Koumbie, Stephanie MacDonald, Sam Vigneault

World Premiere

NINA Is An ATHLETE (Isr-USA)

Directors: Ravit Markus, Livi Kessel

Producers: Ravit Markus, Livi Kessel, Janine McGoldrick

On the cusp of turning 40, wheelchair badminton champion Nina Gorodetsky aspires to conquer greater competitive heights by representing Israel in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. However, she also wants to conceive, which puts her at a critical career crossroad negotiating a ticking biological clock both as a mother and as an athlete.

Cast: Nina Gorodetsky, Dor Kessel, Leon Pugach, Boris Gorodetsky, Tamara Gorodetsky, Reuven Moses, Amir Levy, Ron Bolotin

World Premiere

Episodes

Dog Spelled Backwards (USA)

Director: Richie Soto

Producer: Tim Almeida

A Professional Dog Trainer gives viewers an inside look at the American animal shelter system as never seen before.

Cast: Tim Almeida, Tipsy, Alger

Eindis Ends It All (USA-Tai)

Director: Tamara Rosenfeld

Producers: Tamara Rosenfeld, Anita Tung

After finding herself inexplicably alone in a post-apocalyptic world, a young woman working through some anger issues must learn to survive the most terrifying thing of all: herself.

Cast: Weslie Lechner, Yen Tsao, Stephanie Tang

Lucy & Sara (Chapter 1: Suicide) (UK)

Director: Susan Park

Producers: Susan Park, Ryan Gage

A darkly comedic exploration of two unlikely sisters as they learn to navigate through the vulnerabilities and challenges of life after the passing of their beloved father.

Cast: Susan Park, Nicolette Morrison, Jeremy Joyce

World Premiere

Night Drives - Season 2 Collection (Can)

Director: Jono Hunter

Producer: Jono Hunter

An animated sketch comedy series about the joy and futility of life.

Cast: Alex Stypula, Chris Sandiford, Ajahnis Charley, Miguel Rivas, Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll, Lory Mpiana, Jono Hunter, Madeline Leon

Restorage (USA)

Director: E’an Verdugo

Producers: Caleb Davis, Alana Rood

In the light of his estranged father’s passing, Chase inherits an old storage unit that has the ability to fix anything that’s been broken… except for him and his dysfunctional family.

Cast: Connor Boyd, Olivia Clari Nice, Jacob Daniels, Joan Deschamps, Stephen Miller, Francis Juare.