Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla has received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, potentially paving the way for the stars on the Venice world premiere to promote the film.

However the big question is will Cailee Spaeny, who plays the title role of Priscilla Presley, and Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis Presley, show up at the Lido.

A24 will distribute in the US and Mubi has picked up the UK, Latin America and other territories.

More interim agreements are expected to come through in the days and weeks ahead as production companies and distributors plan their fall festival and release strategy amid the ongoing dual Hollywood strikes.

At time of writing there had been no confirmed plans for cast from any independent film in possession of a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement to attend a fall festival.

There has been a backlash against the interim agreements in recent weeks, with cast unwilling to promote films at a time when the vast majority of striking union members who are not household names can barely afford health insurance.

SAG-AFTRA said recently that in solidarity with Writers Guild Of America (WGA) it would not grant interim agreements to any production filmed in the US under a WGA contract. Priscilla, which charts the Presleys’ turbulent relationship, shot in Canada.

Coppola has enjoyed a successful career at Venice, earning the Golden Lion for Somewhere in 2010, and the Lina Mangiacapre Award for Lost In Translation in 2003.

As previously reported here, Michael Mann’s Ferrari got an interim agreement ahead of its world premiere on the Lido. Neon holds North American rights to the racing entrepreneur drama starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

Venice is set to run from August 30-September 9.