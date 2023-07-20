Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla will be the Centerpiece screening at the 61st New York Film Festival (NYFF) on October 6.

The A24 drama stars Cailee Spaeny in the title role and recounts Priscilla’s romance with and eventual marriage to Elvis Presley from her early years as a teenage army brat in West Germany to her arrival at Graceland, which becomes both her home and prison.

Jacob Elorid stars as Elvis. NYFF has categorised the selection as a North American premiere, heightening speculation Priscilla will receive its world premiere on the Lido. Venice announces its line-up on July 25.

Coppola, Youree Henley, and Lorenzo Mieli of The Apartment and American Zoetrope produced the feature.

“Priscilla is a culminating triumph for Sofia Coppola, a filmmaker with a singular gift for illuminating the interior lives of her characters,” said Dennis Lim, NYFF artistic. “It’s a showcase for a pair of star-making performances and a work of tremendous empathy and emotional nuance. We are looking forward to welcoming Sofia back to the festival with one of her very best films.”

Coppola made history in 2017 as only the second woman to win the best director prize in Cannes with The Beguiled. Her credits include her directorial debut and Cannes 1999 selection The Virgin Suicides, Lost In Translation (2003) for which she earned the best original screenplay Oscar; NYFF 2006 selection Marie Antoinette; Venice 2010 Golden Lion winner Somewhere (2010); The Bling Ring (2013); A Very Murray Christmas (2015); and NYFF 2020 selection On the Rocks.

NYFF runs September 29-October 15.