Sony’s Columbia Pictures has scheduled a January 16 2026 MLK holiday weekend US release for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the second in its zombie horror trilogy.

Nia DaCosta directs from a screenplay by Alex Garland, who is producing with Danny Boyle and DNA Films’ Andrew Macdonald – the three mainstays of the franchise that began in 2002 with 28 Days Later.

Rice and Bernard Bellew are also producing, while Cillian Murphy, the star of the original, is on board as executive producer.

Columbia Pictures will release the first entry in its new trilogy, 28 Years Later, on June 20, 2025. Boyle is directing that film, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Murphy and Ralph Fiennes and is co-written by Boyle and Garland.

The trailer to 28 Years Later dropped last week and reportedly became the second most-watched horror trailer of all time in its first 24 hours with 60.2m views, behind It: Chapter Two on 96m.

The ‘28’ franchise has earned $150m worldwide to date, taking in 28 Days Later and the 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later.