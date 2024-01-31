Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP) has hired veteran executive Milada Kolberg in the new role of production director.

Starting from tomorrow (Thursday, February 1), Kolberg will oversee local film development and production in Germany, joining the Sony Pictures Germany team headed by Benjamin Bach. She will report to Shebnem Askin, EVP, creative production and head of Sony Pictures International Productions.

Kolberg has over 20 years of experience in film acquisitions, sales and consulting. She joins Sony from X Verleih AG, the distribution arm of German production company X Filme Creative Pool, where she had been head of acquisitions and international co-productions since 2019.

Films Kolberg acquired at the company included Matteo Garrone’s Oscar-nominated Io Capitano, Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection, and Cannes award-winner The Cairo Conspiracy.

Kolberg founded her own company, MK Film Consulting, in 2015 to advise on acquisitions, co-productions and international strategy, for clients including X Verleih AG, Celluloid Dreams and Augenschein Filmproduktion. Her previous experience includes being EVP acquisitions and sales at Senator Entertainment, plus roles at Atlas Films + Medien and Senator Film Verleih.

“With over two decades of experience, Milada’s wide breadth of knowledge and keen eye for the local and international film busuiness, along with her deep understanding and success make her the perfect choice for this role,” said Askin, who noted that SPIP will “continue our efforts to expand our local production portfolio in Germany.”

“We could not be more excited to welcome Milada to the Sony team and with her exceptional experience unlock even more of Sony´s local production potential for the near future,” said Bach, managing director at Sony Pictures Entertainment Germany.

“I am honored to be given this great opportunity by Sony Pictures International Productions, Shebnem and Benjamin to grow the local language production business in Germany. I look forward to collaborating with a wide range of local talent to create exciting IPs and quality entertainment for the German audience,” said Kolberg.

SPIP recently announced two sequels to 2023 German box office hit The Three Investigators – Legacy Of The Dragon, which took €13m in the territory as the second-biggest local film of the year.

The Three Investigators – Carpathian Dog and The Three Investigators – Isle Of Death will be shot back-to-back in the Canary Islands with principal photography beginning in February 2024. Both films will be directed by Tim Dunschede, as a co-production of Wiedemann & Berg Film and Deutsche Columbia Pictures Filmproduktion in cooperation with Kosmos Verlag. Carpathian Dog will launch in cinemas on January 23, 2025 with Isle Of Death on January 22, 2026.