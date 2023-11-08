Nintendo is partnering with Sony on a live-action film based on the smash hit videogame series The Legend of Zelda, game creator Shigeru Miyamoto has revealed.

The film will be directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes) and written by Derek Connolly.

Miyamoto produces alongside Ball and Joe Hartwick Jr. through Oddball Entertainment, with Spider-Man producer Avi Arad co-producing. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Nintendo are co-financing, with Sony handling theatrical distribution.

Miyamoto wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend Of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films.”

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

Nintendo scored a huge hit with The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year, which made $1.3bn at the worldwide box office through Universal.

The Zelda game series has been running since 1986, with the most recent instalment, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, selling 19m copies so far this year.