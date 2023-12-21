Sony has scheduled two Apple Original Films tentpoles for 2024 – Untitled Scarlett Johansson/Channing Tatum Film, and thriller Wolfs starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

The news will bolster next year’s theatrical calendar and bring cheer to exhibition in the wake of what is still expected to be a lighter 12 months due to this year’s strike-induced produciton halts.

Untitled Scarlett Johansson/Channing Tatum Film was formerly known as Project Artemis and will open on July 12, 2024, in premium large screen formats.

The romantic comedy takes place against the backdrop of the 1960s Space Race and is directed by Greg Berlanti. Ray Romano, newcomer Anna Garcia, and Woody Harrelson also star.

Johansson serves as producer through her These Pictures, alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn, and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions. Robert Dohrmann is executive producer.

Wolfs will open on September 20 and screen in Imax and premium large formats.

Jon Watts (Spider-Man trilogy Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home) directs the story of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. The cast includes Amy Ryan.

Clooney and Grant Heslov produce through Smokehouse Pictures, with Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Watts and Dianne McGunigle.

The projects mark the latest distribution agreement between Apple and Sony after Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, which opened in November and is approaching $190m at the global box office.