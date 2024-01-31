UK pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor will take to the stage at the upcoming Bafta film awards to perform her 2001 hit ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, which has enjoyed a comeback after featuring in Emerald Fennell’s feature Saltburn.

Since the film’s release in November of last year, Ellis-Bextor’s track has returned to the music charts, 22 years after it was first released.

It is being used as a trending audio for millions of videos on Instagram and has achieved newfound success in the US, where it entered the Billboard Top 100 for the first time and continues to climb the charts.

Warner Bros-distributed Amazon class satire Saltburn has received five Bafta nominations, including in outstanding British film and a leading actor nod for Barry Keoghan.

This year’s ceremony is being held on February 18, hosted by David Tennant, and takes place at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. It will be broadcast ‘as live’, with a delay from the live recording, on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, on BritBox International in USA, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway and South Africa, as well as BBC Australia and Britbox in Australia, NOVA Bulgaria, NOVA Greece, Turner Spain and Canal Plus.

Further musical acts will be announced in due course.