Screen can reveal an exclusive first trailer for Spacewoman, the documentary about pioneering astronaut Eileen Collins.

Directed by Hannah Berryman, Spacewoman explores the achievements of Collins, the first woman to pilot and command a spacecraft.

Spacewoman is written by Berryman, based on Collins’ memoirs; and is produced by Keith Haviland and Natasha Dack Ojumu, for UK companies Haviland Digital and Tigerlily Productions.

The film had its world premiere at DOC NYC in November, before playing Athena Film Festival, an event for films celebrating women and leadership, this past weekend. It will head to Boulder International Film Festival in Colorado this week; before a European premiere in the Science strand at CPH:DOX on March 22.

Last month US president Donald Trump ordered NASA to remove any mentions “specifically targeting” women from its website, including the phrase “women in leadership”, as part of his purge of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) frameworks.